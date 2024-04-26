16 CBN-Licensed Loan App Companies In Nigeria

The digital lending landscape in Nigeria has witnessed significant growth, with an array of licensed loan app companies offering credit facilities to both individuals and businesses.

These companies, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), play a crucial role in providing financial services to the informal sector.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has been instrumental in developing a regulatory framework to address concerns regarding unethical practices in loan recovery, such as harassment and defamation. This collaboration with industry regulators aims to ensure ethical and professional conduct among digital lenders.

The Limited Interim Regulatory Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending, spearheaded by the FCCPC, have led to the registration and approval of over 260 digital lenders that meet the required standards. However, it’s noteworthy that only a fraction of these lenders are licensed by the CBN, subjecting them to stringent guidelines and ethical practices in loan recovery.

Here are 16 CBN-licensed loan app companies actively operating in Nigeria’s digital lending space: