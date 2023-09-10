‘Tinubu Gave Us Juicy Ministerial Portfolios Despite Low Votes From South East’ – Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving the South East juicy ministerial portfolios despite securing low votes from the region during the last presidential election.

Soludo said in politics, people do not get what they deserve but bargain with the totality of votes earned during an election, Naija News learnt.

According to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, given the totality of votes, the South East contributed and looking at the ministerial portfolios, the region may not have the basis to begin to demand juicy portfolios.

However, President Tinubu showed a kind gesture and assigned the minister of works to one of the finest and best engineers in the region, who pioneered concrete pavement as the current standard for road construction.

He said, “In politics, you don’t get what you deserve but what you bargain for with votes.

“Given the totality of votes, we contributed from the southeast and looking at the ministerial portfolios, we may not have the basis to begin to demand for “juicy” portfolios, but the president graciously gave us one of our finest and best, one of the few engineers who pioneered concrete pavement as current standard for road construction.

“What you said about the possibility of coming back again for us to move around in Anambra State will be fantastic because we have fundamental challenges on road infrastructure and especially how it’s delivered by the federal government.”