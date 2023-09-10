Tinubu Arrives UAE, To Hold Bilateral Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ‘to address specific salient issues within the bilateral relationship’.

Naija News had reported that the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed in a statement made available to journalists, carry out a stopover in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (today) to meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the visa ban slammed on Nigeria and other diplomatic disputes.

It could be recalled that the UAE authorities had in October 2022 slammed the visa ban on Nigerians. The development was coming shortly after the Emirates also suspended flights.

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, which was also operating in Dubai, similarly suspended its flight as the UAE stopped the issuance of visas to prospective travellers. Emirates had suspended its flight to Nigeria over its inability to repatriate trapped funds.

However, when he hosted UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at Aso Rock last month, President Tinubu directed that issues affecting relations with the Emirates Airline, and issuance of visas to Nigerians should be “immediately’’ resolved, emphasizing that he stands prepared to “personally’’ intervene.