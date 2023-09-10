We Have Cleared The Debris For You To Invest In Nigeria – Wale Edun Tells Indian Investors

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has urged Indian investors to take advantage of the numerous opportunities to invest in Nigeria.

The Minister made the call on Sunday while speaking to the investors on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India.

According to him, the government has provided a level playing ground and cleared all the debris in order to ensure investors and their capital are secured in Nigeria.

He added that as part of efforts at building a stronger economy, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is removing impediments to the foreign exchange rate and focusing on inflation stability as well.

The Minister’s words were captured in a short clip posted by the Ministry of Finance on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

“Our focus is on attracting global capital, promoting foreign direct investments and this underscores our commitment to job creation, economic diversification, and revenue expansion.

“Nigeria is an attractive destination for business. It is brimming with opportunities across the various sectors.

“The major macroeconomic impediments to the stability of the exchange rate, of inflation, of interest rates and indeed of obstacles to liquidity, to enough financing, are now in the process of being removed.

“Driving inclusivity, including women and young people in what is going on in the economy and having them play their role.

“For those interested in investing, the playing field has been levelled, it has been cleared of debris and the opportunity is now there for you to seize,” Edun said.