Tinubu Govt To Receive Fresh $2.2 Billion World Bank Loan

The Nigerian Government is set to receive around $2.2 billion single-digit interest loan from the World Bank.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, disclosed this on Saturday during a press briefing at the World Bank/International Monetary Fund Spring meeting in Washington DC, the United States.

Edun also disclosed that the Nigerian Government would also receive another budget support facility from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Speaking on the sources of international funding to the Nigerian economy, Edun listed diaspora remittances, foreign portfolio investments, and facilities from the World Bank and other international development partners.

He stated, “We have qualified for the processing just this week to the Board of Directors of the World bank of a total package of $2.25 billion of what you can call ‘the closest you can get to a free lunch’- virtually a grant. It’s for about 10- 20 years moratorium and about 1% interest.

“In addition, there is a similar budgetary support – low-interest funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and, clearly, there are ongoing discussions with foreign direct investors across many sectors.”

Edun also tapped issuing dollar-denominated securities specifically targeted at Nigerians in the diaspora and those with foreign-denominated savings in Nigeria as another measure to attract forex inflows into the country.