Olukoya Condemns Prophets Over Failed 2023 Election Prophecies

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, on Sunday, condemned some prophets over their prophecy about the 2023 general election that failed.

The cleric warned some prophets fond of predicting elections in the country to desist from the despicable act.

According to Olukoya, the pulpits in the House of God are for saying truth to the children of God, and should not be used for political reasons.

Olukoya stated this during the sermon on Sunday, at the headquarters of the church.

He said the so-called prophets brought shame to the religion of Christianity by declaring unfounded predictions on their preferred politicians in the build-up to the electrons.

He said, “You see what happened in Nigeria during these last elections, disgraced the religion of Christianity very well. This prophet said this person would win, and this would not win.

“If this one wins, I will become a herbalist, if this one wins, let them cut off my hand, if this one wins this, this one will die before his wish.

“All did not come to pass, and they call themselves prophets. Prophets of where? It is madness when you begin to say what God does not ask you to say. The pulpit in the house of God is the pillar and ground of truth. It is not for political campaigns.”