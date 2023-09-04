Olukoya Speaks On What Devil Does To People Undergoing Liposuction Surgery

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya on Sunday spoke on what the devil does to people undergoing liposuction surgery.

Liposuction is a type of surgery. It uses suction to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the stomach, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms or neck.

Liposuction also shapes these areas (enhancing some parts of the body). That process is called contouring. Other names for liposuction include lipoplasty and body contouring.

The cleric during a sermon on Sunday said the devil will not waste time on individuals involved in liposuction surgery to enhance their bodies.

According to Olukoya, people who undergo liposuction surgery are telling God that they are not satisfied with what he put there.

He further stated that such persons who are not okay with what God has given them have been captured by the devil.

Olukoya said, “When you are a woman and you go and do surgery to expand your buttocks, you are telling God that what you put there is not okay.

“What you put in my chest is not okay, I want to put my own.

“The Devil will not waste time on those doing BBL, he has already captured them.”