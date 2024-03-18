High Court Remands Former MFM Chorister Over Alleged Cyberbullying

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, under Justice Ambrose Allagoa’s ruling, has directed the remand of a gospel singer and former Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) member, Ayotunde Richards, to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre until his bail application is heard on Wednesday.

Ayotunde’s counsel, Adesina Ogunlana, disclosed to SaharaReporters on Monday that his client had been charged and taken to court earlier in the day.

Ogunlana said, “Ayotunde Richards will be brought back to the court before Justice Allagoa on Wednesday for his bail application.

“Also today, he was at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja for his own case before Justice D.T. Olatokun. That was for his fundamental human rights application and that was adjourned to April 29, 2024.”

The Nigeria Police Force lodged charges against Ayotunde Richards after Davidson Adejuwon, who was said to be an aide to Daniel Olukoya from MFM church, submitted a petition.

According to the petition, Ayotunde and several others were accused of engaging in cyberbullying and spreading defamatory allegations about Olukoya.

Ayotunde also filed a suit against the church’s General Overseer, Pastor Olukoya, over an alleged breach of his fundamental human rights.

The leader of the cleric’s backup singers, Ayotunde, alleged that Olukoya held him captive at the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Ikoyi, for eight days, describing it as an illegal and oppressive act.