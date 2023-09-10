Why We Demolished Gbenga Daniel’s Wife Plaza – Gov Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun State Government has confirmed the demolition of DATKEM Plaza in Ijebu Ode, owned by Olufunke Daniel, stressing that the building “is an illegal structure without an approved plan.”

Naija News had reported that the Ogun State Government had demolished the five-storey DATKEM plaza in Ijebu-Ode, owned by Mrs. Funke, wife of former Governor and current Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel.

A source described the incident to Daily Trust as an act of vandalism allegedly carried out by some political thugs.

“This is more of a case of vandalisation by thugs with a police cover,” the source said.

In a statement earlier on Sunday, the Project Manager and developer, Engr Olusegun Lawal, described it as a demolition by government officials.

He also confirmed that the government issued a three-day notice of demolition.

Lawal said “not enough parking space, inadequate muster point, and inadequate airspace” were the reasons adduced by the government.

The Developer, however, insisted that “There are no single structural defects on the building, and all relevant and necessary government approvals have been obtained.”

Confirming the demolition in a statement, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Olayiwola Abiodun said the structure is illegal as it contravened the state’s physical planning laws.

Abiodun said the structure violated the building codes of the state with numerous defects, adding that several efforts made by the state government to halt further development on site were ignored by the developers.

He said government officials requested the structural engineer in charge of the building to avail the state of the structural equilibrium of the building, a request that was ignored.

The Permanent Secretary recalled the various incidents of building disasters across the country, adding that the Ogun State Government will not fold its arms and allow such occurrence.

According to him, what the government did in partially pulling down the defective building was to be proactive.

While challenging the structure owners to produce evidence of government approval in their possession, he said for a commercial building of that status, there must be parking space to accommodate vehicular traffic within and outside the facility for workers and visitors.

Abiodun said that the building lacked stage certification, usually issued at every stage of construction.

He said owners were served the necessary notices, including abatement, contravention, stop work, and demolition, between May and October 2022, which were ignored.

According to the statement, DATKEM Enterprises Limited submitted an application for an office building located along Ibadan Road, Ijebu Ode, in 2009 with registration number CB/05/299/2009.

He said: “The proposal was for five (5) floors with airspace of 3 metres at the right, 5m at the left, 5metres at the rear, and a setback of 32.5516 metres to the middle of Ijebu Ode/Ibadan road, Ijebu-Ode.

“The Zonal Town Planning Office observed during routine monitoring that the construction on site did not conform with the plan granted as there was a deviation from the airspaces and setback.

“In addition, the building had been modified and enlarged with an additional storey building at the back, thereby becoming over-density.

“In view of the above, the following actions were taken: Contravention Notice with Serial No. 0106983 was served on 24th May 2022. Stop Work Order with Serial No. 000623 was served on 24th May 2022.

“Another Stop Work Order with Serial No. 001065 was served on 22nd July 2022 when the first notice was ignored.

“Demolition Notice with Serial No. 0007549 was served on 11th October 2022. Notice to seal with Serial No. 000815 was served on 4th October 2022.”

Naija News gathered that Daniel had personally visited the scene to assess the damage to the building.