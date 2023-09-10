Dapo Abiodun Reportedly Demolishes Gbenga Daniel’s Five-storey Building [Photo]

In a development that will escalate the rancour between Governor Dapo Abiodun and Senator Gbenga Daniel, the Ogun State Government has allegedly demolished the DATKEM Plaza, owned by Olufunke Daniel, wife of former governor Daniel.

According to the Project Manager and Developer for the building, Olusegun Lawal, government officials demolished the five-story building located at Folagbade Street, Ijebu-Ode, at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, Lawal said that the building, which had been under construction since 2009, had the full approval from the state government and was scheduled for commissioning by the end of September before the demolition.

The project manager said the building had no structural or quality issues that would warrant demolition, adding that the third floor of the now-demolished building was to house the Ogun East Senatorial Office.

Naija News reports that rumours had made rounds that Abiodun and Daniel were reportedly at loggerheads.

Speaking to Peoples Gazette, Lawal said the demolition was “very shocking, very cruel and a heinous act committed by someone who is supposed to be saving our lives and properties; by somebody who is supposed to protect the rule of law in this state.”

He added that as the building developer, everything that was required from state government officials was done; therefore, the demolition was shocking.

Lawal said: “We’ve done what was needful from our side regarding this project. They complained of contravention, and we made amendment to the approval, submitted since last year. This is a building that’s almost two years now. Every queries raised, we answered them.

“When they partially sealed us, they asked us to pay unsealing fee of half a million (N500,000), which I paid. They received it, and the next thing they did was to give us a letter in which they said within 24 hours, the amendment submitted doesn’t confirm what we’re building. I said can we perform magic in this life?”