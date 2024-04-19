Ogun Govt Kicks Off Training For Herbalists Seeking Global Market Opportunities

The government in Ogun State has launched a program to train herbalists throughout the state to enhance their competitiveness within the worldwide traditional medicine industry.

During the opening of a one-day workshop titled “Intensive Training for Herbal Medicine Manufacturers on Safety and Efficacy of Herbal Products,” the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Alternate Medicine Board (OGAMB), Dr. Kafayat Lawal, revealed this information in Abeokuta on Friday.

According to Lawal, the purpose of OGAMB is to set a standard and regulate the practice of alternative medicine.

Lawal said, “One of the major challenges in the practice is standardisation. The Board will partner with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to design a strategy for promoting indigenous medicine, thereby generating revenue for the state.”

In his lecture, Head of the Department of Pharmacy at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof. Alfred Jaiyesinmi, emphasised key aspects essential to herbal practice.

These included hygiene, dosage, referral, and government registration, highlighting their significance in professionalising the herbal sub-sector.

Prof. Jaiyesinmi advocated for government investment in herbal plantations, citing the threat of extinction faced by medicinal plants.