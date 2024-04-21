Governor Abiodun Kicks Off Discounted Rice Sales Amidst Hardship

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, launched discounted rice sales to civil servants over the weekend, showcasing his ongoing commitment to prioritise the welfare of the state’s workforce.

The event occurred at the Civil Servants Farmers’ Market, ‘Oja Irorun’, located at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by the Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, said the occasion was a significant step in the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve the living standards of Ogun State workers.

The governor praised the workers’ dedication and commitment to service, which he noted contributed immensely to his administration’s success.

The governor said, “Ogun State civil servants’ dedication and hard work form the bedrock of the progress and prosperity of our dear state.

“Recognising this invaluable essence of workers to the actualisation of the policies and programmes of the state government, the administration has graciously approved the sale of high-quality bags of rice at discounted prices exclusively to the workforce.”

Abiodun urged workers across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to fully take advantage of the opportunity and embrace the state government’s good gesture.

During his welcome address, the Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Establishments and Training, Lydia Fajounbo.

Fajounbo expressed her gratitude to the government for this initiative, which is one of many aimed at cushioning the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the state workforce.

The Head of Service urged workers to acknowledge the government’s generosity by diligently fulfilling their obligations and cooperating to enhance the State’s progress.