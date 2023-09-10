Tinubu Speaks After Meeting Indian Prime Minister

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has shared details of his discussion with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Sunday.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the two leaders met in India before President Tinubu departed the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the meeting, Tinubu took to his account on the X platform (formerly Twitter) to shed more light on their discussion.

According to the Nigerian leader, their discussions focused on further solidifying the already strong bonds that exist between Nigeria, and India as well as enhancing trade relations and cultural exchanges between both countries.

“I had the pleasure of engaging in a productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi at the #G20summit today.

“We discussed promising avenues for solidifying the already strong bonds that exist between Nigeria, and India as well as enhancing trade relations and cultural exchanges between both countries.

“Looking forward to a prosperous partnership,” President Tinubu wrote.

