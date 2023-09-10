What I Discussed With President Tinubu – Indian Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has revealed the major points of his discussions with President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria on Sunday.

As earlier reported by Naija News, President Tinubu who was in India for the G20 summit had a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister before leaving the country.

Shortly after the meeting between the two leaders, Prime Minister Modi took to his account on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) where he expressed delight at meeting President Tinubu.

The Indian Prime Minister noted that their discussions were fruitful and focused majorly on trade and cultural exchanges.

“It was a delight to meet President Bola Tinubu earlier today. Our talks were fruitful and will surely add momentum to the strong relations between India and Nigeria. Our key focus areas are trade and cultural exchanges,” he wrote.

Tinubu Departs India For Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has departed New Delhi after participation at the G-20 summit, heading for Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Naija News had reported that the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed in a statement made available to journalists, that the President would carry out a stopover in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (today) to meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the visa ban slammed on Nigeria and other diplomatic disputes

It could be recalled that the UAE authorities had in October 2022 slammed the visa ban on Nigerians. The development was coming shortly after the Emirates also suspended flights.