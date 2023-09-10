President Tinubu Meets Indian Prime Minister

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Sunday, met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu was in India to attend the G20 summit with other world leaders.

At the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting between the two leaders were yet to be made public.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu had a stopover in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the visa ban slammed on Nigeria and other diplomatic disputes, Naija News learnt.

The President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed this in a statement made available to journalists.

It could be recalled that the UAE authorities had in October 2022 slammed the visa ban on Nigerians. The development was coming shortly after the Emirates also suspended flights.

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, which was also operating in Dubai, similarly suspended its flight as the UAE stopped the issuance of visas to prospective travellers. Emirates had suspended its flight to Nigeria over its inability to repatriate trapped funds.

However, when he hosted UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at Aso Rock last month, President Tinubu directed that issues affecting relations with the Emirates Airline, and issuance of visas to Nigerians should be “immediately’’ resolved, emphasizing that he stands prepared to “personally’’ intervene.