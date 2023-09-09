Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 9th September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 9th, September 2023.

The bane of the Nigerian federation is that too much attention is focused on the federal government leaving chief executives of the various sub-national entities to literarily get away with blue murder. Indeed, if the governors had been under pressure or being scrutinized as the government at the center, Nigeria wouldn’t be in such a derelict and decrepit situation as it currently finds itself. While the poor choices and ineptitudes of state governors are usually overlooked, it amounts to a great disservice to the country to still ignore when there is an overwhelming reason to call out the governors who carry on as emperors in their fiefdoms.

It is against this backcloth that Naija News is weighing in on the face-off between Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo. It all started when Adedayo in a leaked letter addressed to a former governor of the state now APC leader, Olusegun Osoba, accused Abiodun of withholding statutory allocations from the federation accounts to local governments in the state, lamenting that the illegal seizure had crippled local councils in the state and brought ridicule on their officials over non-performance.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday affirmed the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election.

Naija News had earlier reported that a five-member panel tribunal dismissed three different petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory.

Part of the issues raised by the petitioners against Tinubu included Tinubu’s failure to secure 25 per cent of votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT), his forfeiture of $460,000 in the US, his academic records alleged to have been forged and his non-qualification due to the double nomination of his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The petitioners also challenged the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has forwarded a letter to the State House of Assembly announcing his resumption from medical vacation and his resumption of duty.

Naija News reports that this was made known on Friday by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji.

Oladiji said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190(1)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter which was received today during the Parliamentary meeting of the House, the Governor resumed duty today, Friday, 8th September, 2023.

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for bringing the Governor back home hail and hearty, said the entire people of Ondo State are glad to see him back in office.

The camp of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused the Court of Appeal of intentionally frustrating their plan to approach the Supreme Court.

The Special Assistant to Atiku Abubakar on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu in a statement on Friday said the Court of Appeal is yet to provide their lawyers with the certified true copies of their judgment three days after the verdict was given, knowing fully well that they have just 14 days to file their appeal to the Supreme Court on the judgment.

He accused the appellate court of intentionally wasting the time needed by their lawyers to digest the judgement before approaching the Supreme Court.

Naija News recalls the tribunal had on Wednesday, 6th September dismissed all the petitions filed against the victory of President Bola Tinubu, however, Atiku and the PDP rejected the result and vowed to appeal the tribunal verdict at the Supreme Court.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has lifted the ban slammed on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Naija News recalls that the Lagos State government had in January 2022, proscribed the organisation.

It was gathered that Governor Sanwo-Olu has also dissolved the Lagos Parks and Garages Committee.

This is coming hours after the Committee’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, announced his return to the union.

Last year, the Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government suspended the union following an outbreak of leadership crisis arising from the suspension of MC Oluomo as the chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the union.

The Osun State government has ordered the immediate closure of the state polytechnic in Iree for two weeks.

Naija News reports that the government also froze the school accounts with immediate effect.

The closure and freezing of the institution’s account was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole.

Recall that the institution’s rector, Dr. Tajudeen Odetayo was suspended in July by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, over corruption allegations against him.

Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Ms. Hannatu Musa Musawa, may lose her appointment following a fresh action taken by the Federal High Court (FHC) sitting in Abuja, on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Naija News reports that Musawa is one of the ministers newly screened and approved for appointment by the Senate as requested by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The FHC, however, on Friday, okayed a suit by the Incorporated Trustees of the African Leadership & Transparency Development Initiative seeking Musawa’s sacking over National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) membership as a sitting minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Originating Summons, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1230/2023, is seeking to not only declare the seat of the Minister as vacant but to equally bar her from receiving salaries, emoluments and other perks attached to the office.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi have lost three days to appeal the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The Presidential Tribunal on Wednesday struck out the petition of Atiku and Obi seeking to remove President Bola Tinubu from office.

Following the ruling of the court, both presidential candidates have vowed to approach the Supreme Court to regain their ‘stolen mandate’.

However, Atiku and Obi have a timeframe of fourteen days to appeal the judgement of the Presidential Tribunal.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar from the party.

He also urged the PDP to suspend former Sokoto State Governor, Waziri Tambuwal who served as the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign in 2023.

Wike who made the call on Thursday during an interview on a Channels Television political programme, Politis Today blamed both men and others like them for the loss of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the PDP lost because some of its members and its presidential candidate refused to honour the principle of justice and fairness.

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has said the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) is not the true reflection of the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the court, on Wednesday, dismissed the petition filed by LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Abure said the party would appeal the verdict at the Supreme Court and asked supporters of the party not to be discouraged by the ruling of the tribunal.

Abure thanked all party members, supporters and the Obidient members for their immense support towards the party, saying that the party’s participation in the 2023 elections changed the political landscape in the country.

