Presidential Tribunal Judgment That Affirmed Tinubu As President (Full Text)

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday affirmed the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election.

Naija News had earlier reported that a five-member panel tribunal dismissed three different petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory.

Part of the issues raised by the petitioners against Tinubu included Tinubu’s failure to secure 25 per cent of votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT), his forfeiture of $460,000 in the US, his academic records alleged to have been forged and his non-qualification due to the double nomination of his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The petitioners also challenged the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically.

The tribunal led by Haruna Tsamman, however, ruled that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), failed to adduce credible evidence to prove the allegations contained in their different petitions.

The presidential tribunal held that all three petitions were “devoid of merit”.

