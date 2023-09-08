Abure Sends Message To LP Supporters Over Tribunal Judgement

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has said the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) is not the true reflection of the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the court, on Wednesday, dismissed the petition filed by LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Abure said the party would appeal the verdict at the Supreme Court and asked supporters of the party not to be discouraged by the ruling of the tribunal.

Abure thanked all party members, supporters and the Obidient members for their immense support towards the party, saying that the party’s participation in the 2023 elections changed the political landscape in the country.

He said: “Let me start first by thanking all our supporters, Labour Party members and the Obidient members for their immense support towards the party.

“Out of their support for the party, we have in our kitty today a governor, 35 members of the House of Representatives, 8 distinguished Senators and several House of Assembly members.

“Our participation in the 2023 general election, no doubt, has changed the political landscape in the country.

“All these achievements by the Labour Party could not have been possible if not for the support of members of the public, the Obidient family and well-meaning and right-thinking Nigerians who genuinely wanted change for the country.

“I am indeed very appreciative of their efforts, their financial contributions and moral support and how they came out to vote for the party in the presidential election, which we believe we won irrespective of whatever the tribunal has said.

“Even the judgement is also a step towards reclaiming our country. I am therefore admonishing all our supporters not to be discouraged at all. We are preparing our papers, and we are definitely moving from here to the Supreme Court.

“For us as a party, we are going to sustain this momentum, and we are also calling on all our supporters to sustain this momentum to take over the country and to reposition it for greatness.

“It is not an easy task, but I am happy that we have started; we have put our hands on the plough, and we will definitely not look back.

“I am therefore admonishing our supporters to remain committed to the movement and remain committed to Nigeria. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and it must definitely work.”