Osun Govt Closes Down State Polytechnic, Freezes Accounts

The Osun State government has ordered the immediate closure of the state polytechnic in Iree for two weeks.

Naija News reports that the government also froze the school accounts with immediate effect.

The closure and freezing of the institution’s account was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole.

Recall that the institution’s rector, Dr. Tajudeen Odetayo was suspended in July by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, over corruption allegations against him.

According to a July 11, 2023 memo by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Muritala Jimoh, addressed to the Acting Registrar of the polytechnic, the rector was said to be facing an investigation over “allegations of financial recklessness, corruption, and misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.”

The governor also approved the appointment of Mr. Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi as the acting Rector with immediate effect, “pending the time the allegations against him are properly investigated by relevant bodies.”

However, in a fresh twist, the suspended resumed office with an interim injunction to stay the execution of his suspension pending the determination of the matter before a court.

The Osun State government, therefore, said it was in the best interest of everyone to close down the institution.

The statement noted that “This is to inform the general public, particularly members of staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree to proceed on two (2) weeks break, with immediate effect.

“The immediate break is a necessary action to maintain peace in the Institution consequent upon the forceful return of the suspended Rector, Dr. T.A. Odetayo.

“The general public should also note that School accounts have been frozen with immediate effect, and it is imperative that everyone cooperates fully and adheres to these directives.”