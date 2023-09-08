Sanwo-Olu Lifts Lagos NURTW Ban As MC Oluomo Returns

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has lifted the ban slammed on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Naija News recalls that the Lagos State government had in January 2022, proscribed the organisation.

It was gathered that Governor Sanwo-Olu has also dissolved the Lagos Parks and Garages Committee.

This is coming hours after the Committee’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, announced his return to the union.

Last year, the Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government suspended the union following an outbreak of leadership crisis arising from the suspension of MC Oluomo as the chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the union.

The Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa-led administration suspended MC Oluomo over what it described as gross misconduct and abuse of office.

However, Tajudeen Agbede, factional president of the NURTW overruled MC Oluomo’s suspension and declared it null and void.