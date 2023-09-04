NURTW Crisis: Baruwa’s Ally, Falope Pays Solidarity Visit To New Union Leader, Agbede

The camp of the former president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, has suffered a setback, as one of his allies, Joseph Falope, who is the Ekiti council chairman of the union, has paid the group’s new leader, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede a solidarity visit in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that Agbede emerged as the union’s new president following the emergence of a caretaker committee.

The committee led by Agbede had last Sunday announced the dissolution of the Tajudeen Baruwa-led executive.

According to the caretaker committee, the tenure of the Baruwa-led executive has expired.

Agbede, who was announced as the acting president, was Baruwa’s vice-president.

A delegate conference was held in Lafia, Nasarawa State, where Baruwa was elected for a second term in office.

Falope was a loyalist of the former NURTW leader, Baruwa and a major backer of Baruwa in the southwest zone.

Speaking during the visit, Falope pledged his loyalty and that of the Ekitit chapter to the new union leader.

He said the chapter will not be found wanting in the discharge of its duties/responsibilities to the national headquarters.

In his response, Agbede appealed to them to join hands with his administration to rescue and reposition the union.