Gunshots As Two NURTW Factions Clash In Abuja (Photos)

There was pandemonium in Abuja following the clash between two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Naija News gathered that the two factions clashed at the NURTW National Secretariat in Abuja over the leadership crisis rocking the union.

According to SaharaReporters, a faction of the union led by one Tajudeen Agbede allegedly mobilised thugs from Lagos State and stormed the secretariat of the union and reportedly attacked the National officers including the President after which they forcefully took over the office.

The incident occurred under the watch of armed policemen and operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) deployed to maintain law and order.

But the situation took a new dimension on Tuesday when a group loyal to Tajudeen Baruwa staged a protest with the view to dislodge the rival group but were prevented by the armed security operatives stationed at the premises of the secretariat.

Road users and passersby scampered for safety when policemen fired gunshots to disperse the irate mob.