Ogun Govt Lifts Ban On NURTW Operations

The government of Ogun State, led by Governor Dapo Abiodun, has decided to revoke the ban on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) within the State.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Gbenga Dairo, confirmed the new development to the Union’s National leadership on Friday.

He emphasized that the objective of the decision is to foster a conducive atmosphere for peace and development in the transportation industry.

In response, the Acting National President of the union, Aliyu Issa Ọrẹ, expressed gratitude for this decision and urged all members to adhere to the regulations governing the union’s operations and the laws of the country.

Naija News understands that the government has established an ad hoc committee to oversee the operations of the Union in the state, led by Ismail Adewale, commonly referred to as Yaro, as the Chairman, who has also pledged to collaborate with stakeholders and foster harmony within the state.

Meanwhile, barely two months ago, members of the NURTW in Osun State urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to forgive them of any wrongdoing and return their park to them.

A chieftain of the Union, Kazeem Oyewale, made the appeal on behalf of other members while speaking to journalists in Osogbo, Naija News reports.

They also sought the support of its national body in returning to its garages, months after the union was dissolved by the state government.

The Union lamented that they are law-abiding indigenes and residents of the state, who need to work and feed their families.

He advised members of the union in the state to be patient, adding that things will be back to normal soon.

According to him, “We use this medium to thank Almighty God on behalf of the Osun State Government. We want to plead with the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to please have mercy on our union. He should forgive us of any wrong against him.

“It’s been over a year since we operated last in Osun state. Everyone present today has a family to feed, the government should please forgive and forget in any way we offend them, they should not let us die of hunger.

“We are seeking the support of our acting zonal chairman in Osun state because all the union members are suffering in the state. He should look into the Osun state situation now.”