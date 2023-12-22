Have Mercy On Our Union And Forgive Us – NURTW Begs Adeleke

Members of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Osun State have urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to forgive them of any wrongdoing and return their park to them.

A chieftain of the Union, Kazeem Oyewale made the appeal on behalf of other members while speaking to journalists in Osogbo on Thursday

They also sought the support of its national body in returning to its garages, months after the union was dissolved by the state government.

The Union lamented that they are law-abiding indigenes and residents of the state, who need to work and feed their families.

He advised members of the union in the state to be patient, adding that things will be back to normal soon.

According to him, “We use this medium to thank Almighty God on behalf of the Osun State Government. We want to plead with the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to please have mercy on our union. He should forgive us of any wrong against him.

“It’s been over a year since we operated last in Osun state. Everyone present today has a family to feed, the government should please forgive and forget in any way we offend them, they should not let us die of hunger.

“We are seeking the support of our acting zonal chairman in Osun state because all the union members are suffering in the state. He should look into the Osun state situation now.”