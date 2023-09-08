NURTW Reinstates MC Oluomo Months After His Suspension

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has addressed a letter to Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, lifting his suspension as the chairman of the Lagos chapter of the union.

Naija News recalls that MC Oluomo was suspended in March 2023 over alleged misconduct, insubordination and incitement.

MC Oluomo was accused of planning to instigate mayhem in the union branches in Lagos who failed to obey his instructions.

In a recent letter, however, addressed to MC Oluomo, the general secretary of the union, Kayode Agbeyangi, said the decision to lift the suspension on the Lagos chapter chairman was taken during the union’s emergency central working committee meeting (CWC) on August 31.

“I am directed to notify you that your suspension from office as the Lagos state chairman of our great union is hereby lifted with effect from today, 1st of September, 2023,” Agbeyanji said.

“The above decision was taken during an emergency Central Working Committee meeting (CWC) of the union dated 31st August 2023 at the NURTW National Secretariat office complex, plot 1236 Sapele Street Garki II, Abuja.

“While thanking you for your cooperation and understanding, please accept the renewed assurance of our highest regards,” the NURTW letter read.