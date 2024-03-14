Rafiu Olohunwa Denies Emergence As New Lagos NURTW Chairman

A former Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Rafiu Olohunwa, has denied claims on his emergence as the new chairman of the union in Lagos State.

Olohunwa in a statement on Thursday, said those behind the reports of his emergence are only out to cause controversy and misunderstanding in the NURTW.

While reiterating his commitment to laws and due process, the former NURTW chairman, urged the public to disregard any information that was not personally signed by him or made available through his official social media handles.

He said, “Let me state emphatically that under no circumstances did I, Comrade Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa, authorise, approve, or partake in such misleading publication.

“As a law-abiding comrade of NURTW who understands the extant law, due process and has respect for constituted authority of the union under the leadership of our National President, Prof Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, I can never be part of such a publication.

“This is obviously a cheap attempt to cause controversy and chaos in the NURTW with the use of social media and other forms to spread and promote unsubstantiated propaganda by detractors.”

NLC Reacts As Court Affirms Baruwa As NURTW President

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended the decision of the court to affirm Tajudeen Baruwa as the authentic President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The position of the NLC was made known in a statement on Monday by its president, Joe Ajaero.

His reaction came shortly after Naija News reported that the National Industrial Court in Abuja had reinstated Baruwa as the re-elected president of the NURTW

The decision comes as a resolution to the protracted leadership dispute within the union, with Justice O. O. Oyewumi presiding over the case.

Ajaero in his reaction, commended the boldness of the court in settling the matter in favour of Baruwa despite the position of the Police and Ministry of Labour in the matter.

He added that the industrial court has proven that it won’t cave in under the overbearing influence of the executive.