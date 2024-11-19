MC Oluomo Makes Post Amidst Court Removal As NURTW National President

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has made a post amidst the saga surrounding his removal as the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Naija News reported that MC Oluomo’s emergence was invalidated by the Court of Appeal.

The ruling of the Appeal Court also affirmed Tajudeen Baruwa as the re-elected NURTW president.

The Southwest Zone of the NURTW had last week, elected MC Oluomo as the new National President.

The election was conducted during the Quadrennial Delegate Conference held at the union’s Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State.

In a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, MC Olumola revealed he has resumed back to his Abuja office and is not time for distraction.

The ally to President Bola Tinubu expressed readiness for opportunities, obstacles and successes.

The post reads, “IT’S TIME FOR NO DISTRACTIONS!

“Refocused. Recharged. Ready to Rock!

“I’m back to work, primed to: Tackle ALL challenges head-on Crush my goals with precision and passion Make today count with purpose and productivity

“Opportunities, obstacles, successes – I’m ready!

“Today’s mindset: FOCUSED, DRIVEN, UNSTOPPABLE. Watch me SOAR! – Mc Oluomo”