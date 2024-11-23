Top Govt Official Told MC Oluomo Not To Leave Office After Appeal Court Sack – Baruwa

Tajudeen Baruwa, who claims the title of National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has alleged that a top government official told his opponent, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, not to vacate office as the new President of the union despite the appeal court judgement sacking him.

Naija News reports that Baruwa, in an interview with Punch, dismissed insinuations that the Federal Government had a hand in the crisis rocking the union.

Baruwa stated that there are speculations that a top government official is backing MC Oluomo not to leave office and nothing will happen.

He said, “I am not aware of that because there is no information from anywhere to that effect. No one has told me that the Federal Government has a hand in the crisis affecting our union. I only heard the rumour that a top government official had been supporting him (MC Oluomo). That is the rumour that is making the rounds. Up till yesterday (Wednesday), we also heard that this top government official told MC Oluomo that he should not leave office and that nothing will happen. But it is a rumour because I did not hear it from the top government official himself. You know how rumours fly in our union, and when they do not see anything, they will not say it. They must see traces before they can say it out.”

Asked why he had not been reinstated as the NURTW president based on the appeal court ruling, Baruwa said, “You know that the law is a process, and we must follow the due process of the law. You cannot just bring any person and put them there as the union’s president because you have court judgment. Due process has to be followed. We are following due process to ensure that I am reinstated as the NURTW president, and I know MC Oluomo is not above the law; I am also not above the law. So, MC Oluomo cannot say he will not vacate that position.”

Baruwa further allayed fears that MC Oluomo’s relationship with President Bola Tinubu might hinder his reinstatement as the president of the NURTW.

He added, “I don’t know what you are talking about. All I know is that I am President Bola Tinubu’s son. I am a Yoruba man and a member of the All Progressives Congress. So, everybody in Nigeria today is a son or daughter of President Tinubu. So, MC Oluomo is not the only son or loyalist of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. You and I and other Nigerians are Bola Tinubu’s sons now.”