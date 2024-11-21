Chaos As Thugs Allegedly Loyal To MC Oluomo Attack NUJ Secretariat

Chaos broke out on Thursday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council Secretariat in Utako, Abuja, when loyalists of Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, allegedly attacked members of the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN), an affiliate of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The BCAN group had rented the secretariat’s main hall for their official inauguration but were violently disrupted by thugs wearing caps bearing MC Oluomo’s photograph. The attackers stormed the venue, led by one Segun Aluwaye, who claimed to be the chairman of Berger Park.

According to SaharaReporters, witnesses reported that the thugs forced their way through the NUJ Secretariat’s main gate, brandishing dangerous weapons such as machetes, knives, bottles, and sticks.

They unleashed mayhem on government officials, guests, and participants, injuring several attendees and destroying property, including cameras, chairs, tables, and fans.

The attack occurred shortly after the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who was the special guest of honor, had left the venue. The ensuing chaos saw people fleeing in all directions to escape the violence.

Even security personnel invited to the event, including officers from the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), were not spared. Staff of the NUJ Secretariat were also targeted and injured.

BCAN Chairman, Comrade Prince Israel Ade Adeshola, expressed shock over the incident, describing it as “unfortunate.”

He said, “We were at the NUJ Secretariat today to inaugurate our association, the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN).

“During the event, miscreants armed with cutlasses, knives, and other dangerous weapons stormed the venue, chased out our dignitaries and guests, and injured many of our members. They destroyed numerous items and disrupted the program.”

Adeshola added that the inauguration was aimed at combating “One Chance” crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and establishing accurate data on conductors.

He called on President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to intervene and hold MC Oluomo and his loyalists accountable.

At the time of filing this report, it was unclear if any arrests had been made.

However, police vehicles were stationed outside the NUJ Secretariat to prevent further disturbances.