Confusion Trails Reported Death Of Ex-Oyo NURTW Leader, Tokyo

There is confusion over the health status of a former leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oyo State, Lateef Akinsola, popularly known as Tokyo.

Some reports claim Tokyo is dead, while others claim the NURTW leader is still alive.

According to some reports in the media space, Akinsola is dead and sympathizers have thronged his Akobo, Ibadan house for condolence.

But one of his sons, whose name could not be confirmed, told The Nation that the report of Tokyo’s death was untrue. Instead of giving details of his father’s situation, he sent a video recorded by ace Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde to the platform.

The musician debunked the report as unfounded in a solo praise of Akinsola, who is one of his famous fans in Ibadan.

Officials of the NURTW could also not make comments about the situation.

A source with knowledge of Tokyo’s Akobo community, however, disclosed that the former union leader was dead, insisting that mourners thronged his house in the evening.

Rafiu Olohunwa Denies Emergence As New Lagos NURTW Chairman

In other news, a former Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Rafiu Olohunwa, has denied claims on his emergence as the new chairman of the union in Lagos State.

Olohunwa, in a statement on Thursday, said those behind the reports of his emergence are only out to cause controversy and misunderstanding in the NURTW.

While reiterating his commitment to laws and due process, the former NURTW chairman, urged the public to disregard any information that was not personally signed by him or made available through his official social media handles.