‘MC Oluomo Steps Down As Lagos NURTW Chairman’

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has reportedly stepped down as the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.

It was gathered that MC Oluomo is set to contest the national president position of the NURTW.

The decision of MC Oluomo to resign from his position was said to have followed a meeting on Sunday with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other key stakeholders at Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Another source quoted by Sahara Reporters added that President Bola Tinubu also prevailed on Oluomo to leave the position.

However, it is understood that MC Oluomo himself is not too keen on becoming the national president of NURTW because the Lagos State chapter is said to be more financially attractive than its national leadership.

A source said, “MC Oluomo was forced to step down. I learned yesterday that MC Oluomo visited Tinubu in his house, and the press was not allowed to cover it.

“My sources told me that Tinubu also thinks MC Oluomo is too controversial and did not want to appear with him on camera. Tinubu prevailed on MC Oluomo to step down. He instructed Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, and Wasiu Ayinde K1, the Fuji musician to pass the message to MC Oluomo that he needs to step down as NURTW Lagos chairman or else they will let him be ‘disgraced’ through removal.”

“They gave him national president where he cannot get big money like Lagos,” another source said.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the current NURTW treasurer in Lagos State, Mustapha Adekunle (Sego), is set to take over the leadership of the transport workers’ union in Lagos.