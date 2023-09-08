Akeredolu Resumes As Governor, Writes Ondo Assembly

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has forwarded a letter to the State House of Assembly announcing his resumption from medical vacation and his resumption of duty.

Naija News reports that this was made known on Friday by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji.

Oladiji said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190(1)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter which was received today during the Parliamentary meeting of the House, the Governor resumed duty today, Friday, 8th September, 2023.

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for bringing the Governor back home hail and hearty, said the entire people of Ondo State are glad to see him back in office.

Akeredolu, in his letter, expressed gratitude to the Lawmakers for their good wishes.

Naija News recalls that Akeredolu left the country three months ago for medical treatment in Germany.

Before his departure to Germany for the medical vacation, the governor informed the Ondo State House of Assembly about his trip and handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in an acting capacity.