Taiwo Awoniyi Bags August Premier League Player Of The Month Nomination

Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has been nominated alongside other five players for the August Premier League Player of the Month award.

Taiwo Awoniyi who is currently 25-year-old has scored three goals in four games and within a total of 184 minutes of action.

This extended his outstanding scoring streak from last season to seven straight Premier League games. He is the third African player to have such a goalscoring run in the Premier League after Mohammed Salah and Sheyi Adebayor.

Awoniyi is competing with West Ham’s Jarod Bowen, Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison, Manchester City’s Rodri, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma for the award.

Awoniyi and Bryan Mbeumo have scored the same number of Premier League goals so far this season. The Cameroonian has stepped up for the unbeaten Brentford club in place of the suspended Ivan Toney, netting a joint-high three goals in August on just seven shots.

Bowen and Rodri both have two goals, compared to Maddison and Mitoma who have one goal and two assists each.

Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to play in Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Godswill Akpabio stadium. The match will kick off at 5 p.m. WAT.

Below are the six players nominated for August Premier League Player of the Month

Taiwo Awoniyi – Nottingham Forest

James Maddison – Tottenham Hotspur.

Jarrod Bowen – West Ham.

Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford.

Rodri – Manchester City.

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton and Hove Albion

Below are the nominees for the August Manager of the Month award:

Mikel Arteta – Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola – Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool.

David Moyes – West Ham.

Ange Postecoglou – Tottenham Hotspur.