Brentford’s Ivan Toney Has Gambling Addiction Issue

Embattled Brentford forward, Ivan Toney received a shorter suspension from football due to a documented gambling addiction problem.

Toney, 27, was given an eight-month suspension for violating Football Association betting regulations, including betting against his team.

Although Toney has been permitted to return to training with Brentford on September 17, four months from the date of his ban, he is not expected to participate in a competitive football match until January 17, 2024.

He needs psychological assistance after a psychiatrist who appeared before the FA’s regulatory commission stated that he had a gambling addiction problem. The commission, therefore took three months off his original 11-month sentence.

According to the written grounds for the commission’s sentencing, which were made public on Friday, Toney admitted to routinely lying during his initial interviews with the FA.

He has reportedly stopped gambling on football but not on other sports and is determined to address his gambling addiction through therapy.

Toney’s initial punishment from the FA was 15 months because he tried to hide his betting despite being aware that it was against FA regulations.

This includes willfully providing “clearly false answers” during his FA interviews, using middlemen to place bets, and wiping important communications from his phone.

Due to his admission of guilt on all 232 charges, his sentence was initially lowered to 11 months, and it was then further reduced to reflect his addiction diagnosis.

The committee commended Dr. Philip Hopley, a psychiatrist who had two conversations with Toney before his diagnosis, for his “well-reasoned and highly persuasive” testimony.

After the England international was sentenced by the independent commission, Brentford said they will support Toney’s addiction.

“The club will now be doing everything possible to provide support to Ivan and his family to deal with the issues raised in this case,” the club’s statement read.

“We consider this matter closed and look forward to welcoming Ivan back to training in September.”