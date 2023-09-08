How To Watch Super Eagles Of Nigeria Vs São Tomé And Príncipe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play their last 2023 AFCON qualification match at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, against São Tomé and Príncipe.

The action will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo and it will be televised via different media for those who can’t make it to the stadium.

Sao Tome and Principe are bottom of Group A and have no chance of qualifying for the 2023 AFCON which will commence in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

However, they will be looking to spoil the party for the Super Eagles who have already qualified for the tournament but are looking to finish the qualification round as table toppers.

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium which has a 30,000 seating capacity is expected to be sold out due to the array of stars that will be on display for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Football superstars like Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Victor Osimhen, will be on display for the Eagles.

Also, new Super Eagles invitees like Victor Boniface, Gift Orban, and Jordan Torunarigha are expected to use the game to establish themselves in the team.

Below is how to watch the Super Eagles Of Nigeria Vs São Tomé and Príncipe

On TV: The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport in Nigeria. You can also watch it on other African channels such as Canal+, Azam TV, and StarTimes (World Football channel).

Online: The match will be streamed live on the NFF TV website and app. You can also watch it on the websites and apps of other streaming services such as Showmax, DStv Now, and KweseESPN.

At the stadium: Tickets for the match are still available for purchase at the NFF secretariat in Abuja, online at TicketSmarter, and at the stadium in Uyo on the day of the match before kick-off.