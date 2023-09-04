Xabi Alonso Describes Victor Boniface As Complete Player

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso is never out of words to describe how good Nigerian striker Victor Boniface is since he signed the youngster earlier this summer.

Last weekend, Victor Boniface led his new German Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen, to defeat Darmstadt 5-1 at the BayArena.

During the game, Boniface who just got his first call-up to the Super Eagles squad scored two goals to give his team a resounding 5-1 victory in the German Bundesliga.

The two goals increased his total number of goals for the club to five in four games. He has also provided two assists.

Recall that Boniface scored his first set of Bundesliga brace in a Rhine derby at Borussia Park on matchday 2, as he helped his new team beat Monchengladbach 3-0.

With the help of the 22-year-old Nigerian striker, Bayer Leverkusen have kept their perfect record after the third league game and moved to the top of the German Bundesliga table.

After their last weekend game, Xabi Alonso who is famous for being a Liverpool and Real Madrid legend, described the yet-to-be-capped Nigeria international as a complete player.

The German tactician said, “Victor is not merely a proficient striker; he is a complete player.

“And you can see that he gets along very well with his teammates, both on and off the pitch.”

While the fast-rising Nigerian striker added, “We are thrilled with the win. Our synergy on the field is excellent, and if we maintain this level, we’ll continue to enjoy success together.”

Victor Boniface will hope to increase his goal tally when Bayer Leverkusen visits second-placed Bayern Munich on September 15.

Ahead of the game, Boniface is expected to join the Super Eagles camp this week for the first time in his career for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against São Tomé and Príncipe at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.