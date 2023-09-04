Super Eagles Squad: ‘Peseiro Makes Three Superb Additions, One Major Omission’

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro has released a 23-man squad to execute the final game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday, September 10.

The match which will be against the bottom-placed team of Group A, São Tomé and Príncipe, is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. WAT at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Coach Peseiro included some fresh names in the 23-man Super Eagles sqaud including Gent’s Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha, and Victor Boniface who has been making waves in the German Bundesliga.

Recall that Boniface joined German club Bayer Leverkusen from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise this summer. In his first four games for the club, he has scored five goals and provided two assists.

Also, Orban who currently plays for Belgian club, Gent has been enjoying a very productive start to the current season. He has recorded six goals in nine games so far.

While Jordan Torunarigha who is a 26-year-old left-footed center-back has been consistent for Gent since he joined the Belgian side in January 2022. So far this season, he has scored one goal and provided one assist in ten games.

The most notable omission from the Super Eagles squad is Chuba Akpom, a 27-year-old striker who currently plays for Dutch club, Ajax.

Last season, he scored 29 goals and provided one assist in 42 EFL Championship games to win the English second-tier top striker and best player of the season awards. He has made just an appearance for Ajax and he is yet to score.

Below is the full sqaud for the Super Eagles vs São Tomé and Príncipe clash

Goalkeepers

Francis Uzoho

Olorunleke Ojo

Adebayo Adeleye

Defenders

Ola Aina

Tyronne Ebuehi

Jordan Torunarigha

William Ekong

Semi Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Jamilu Collins

Bruno Onyemaechi

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi

Raphael Onyedika

Joe Ayodele-Aribo

Frank Onyeka

Forwards

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukwueze

Moses Simon

Ademola Lookman

Victor Osimhen

Taiwo Awoniyi

Gift Orban

Victor Boniface