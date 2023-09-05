Napoli President May Sell Victor Osimhen To Al-Hilal For €500 Million

The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has informed Saudi club Al-Hilal that the only offer he will entertain for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is €500 million.

Recall that Victor Osimhen scored 31 goals in all competitions and helped Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years last season.

Hence, in the 2023 summer transfer window, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker who has scored three goals in three games so far this season, was one of the most sought players.

Al Hilal also attempted to sign Victor Osimhen and reportedly made an offer of €200 million for the Nigeria international which Napoli’s president De Laurentiis turned down.

Napoli’s refusal to sell Osimhen to the Saudi Pro League club came after Al Hilal’s bids for Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi who has now moved to Inter Miami, were rejected by the players.

Even though reports claimed that Al-Hilal was ready to pay Osimhen €40 million per season, the 24-year-old, whose contract with Napoli will expire in 2025 and is on the verge of signing a new deal, wasn’t tempted to make the switch.

Ahead of the expiration of Saudi Pro League’s transfer window on September 7, Napoli’s president reportedly sent an email to Al Hilal to inform them that their €200 million bid was just for Osimhen’s one leg.

According to L’Equipe, Laurentiis’s mail to the Saudi Pro League club informed them that they could buy Osimhen for €500 million next summer.

The mail reads, “Your €200m offer can buy a single foot of Osimhen. For next year, I think you’ll be able to offer €500m and we’ll probably consider your offer, but I’ll repeat myself: maybe.”