Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 4th September, 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday depart Abuja to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India, on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Naija News reports that this was made known on Sunday in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement noted that on the sidelines of the Summit, the President will participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference.

He stated that the CEO Roundtable will be attended by leading industrialists in the Indian private sector, Nigerian industrialists, as well as senior government officials from both countries.

The former spokesman of ex-President, Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu on Sunday accused ex-Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke of anti-corruption pretence.

Adoke during an interview with Adesua Giwa-Osagie, reacted to the corruption allegations levelled against him and former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Shehu in his reaction to Adoke’s statement said the cases cited by Adoke as a reference point of corruption were cases that originated from a government in which he himself was the man responsible for the administration of justice.

He said Adoke’s record in office made him the wrong character for “this famous skit.”

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu on Sunday revealed that President Bola Tinubu plans to revamp and expand the N-power scheme.

Edu in a statement released by her special adviser on media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair said the revamping of the N-Power scheme would be done in line with the ‘renewed hope’ concept of the current administration.

Specifically on the N-Power scheme, the Minister assured that there would be prompt payment of stipends to beneficiaries.

She added that apart from N-Power, all existing empowerment schemes within the National Investment Programme will be rejigged and expanded for more effectiveness as her Ministry targets lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

The Nigeria Police has revealed that a man, Chike Ibezim who accused the former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola of drafting the presidential election tribunal verdict that would allegedly be handed to judges in favour of President Bola Tinubu is in their custody.

The Police in a statement on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi added that contrary to speculations that Ibezim is being held illegally, he is in lawful custody.

Naija News understands Ibezim was arrested on August 10 in Abuja after Fashola petitioned the Inspector General of Police against him over an allegation that the former Minister had drafted the verdict that would be handed over and read by the presidential election petition tribunal.

The report was published by Reportera, a platform established by Nnamdi Ibezim, the older brother of Chike.

Fashola denied the allegation and went further to petition the IGP over what he termed a defamatory report.

After Chike was picked up and detained, his brother accused the police of arrest by proxy.

However, reacting to the continued detention of Chike, the Force PRO said Chike has a case to answer.

Adejobi said the charges against him are in connection with a prima facie case of malicious publication, cyberbullying, and other related offences that are still under investigation by the Police.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) on Sunday asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the detained suspended Chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government in Ogun State, Wale Adedayo.

Naija News recall that Adedayo accused the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun of diverting the statutory allocations of the 20 local governments in the state.

He was subsequently suspended for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement by seven out of the 11 councillors that made up the local government legislative council.

Falana in a statement released on Sunday said Adedayo was invited to the Ogun State Command of the secret police on Friday.

Falana said though the Ogun State Government has denied the allegation of funds diversion, the governor should sue Adedayo for libel in the Ogun State High Court.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday flagged off the distribution of food items for vulnerable households through the Lagos Food Bank Programme, to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal government on Lagos residents.

The flag off of the food bank programme is part of the social and economic intervention programmes by the Lagos State Government to ameliorate the pains some Lagosians are experiencing due to the increase in transportation costs and food prices across the State as a direct effect of the policy on the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile explained.

He added that the Food Bank initiative is an addition to different measures rolled out and currently being implemented by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration. The measures include 50 per cent reduction in transportation costs in the government-owned bus system and free health services for pregnant women in government hospitals.

Speaking during the flag-off of the Lagos Food Bank Programme at Lagos House, Ikeja on Sunday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the programme will directly impact 500,000 benefitting households, noting that over 2,500 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises were involved in bag manufacturing, food aggregation, packaging, and logistics, while over 25,000 employees of the MSMEs will be indirectly impacted.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has issued a 30-day ultimatum to all miners engaged in the illegal extraction of mineral resources in the country to join notable mining cooperatives or face the full wrath of the law.

Naija News reports that Illegal mining of mineral resources has remained a worrisome trend for the Federal Government.

Speaking at a world press conference held in Abuja on Sunday, Alake unveiled a plan to set up a surveillance task force that would include police officers and other relevant agencies to secure the mines in the country.

While announcing the 30-day ultimatum to miners and plan to introduce security operatives as parts of his seven transformation agenda, the minister expressed surprise that a country with precious minerals like gold, bitumen, lithium and uranium in massive proportions could fail to use the resources to liberate its citizens.

Alake added that the directive to illegal miners will be interpreted into Nigerian languages and broadcast on the radio to ensure no one is ignorant.

The Federal Government has said that no fewer than 8.3 million Nigerians based in the northern region are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday (today) through her media aide, Rasheed Zubair.

According to the Minister, the concerned people are located in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

Edu said the figure is part of the total 16 million Nigerians affected by various humanitarian crises, with the three states worse hit.

She noted that apart from the North-East, Benue in the North/Central had been tagged the capital of humanitarian crises in Nigeria by the United Nations.

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday predicted that Naira will bounce back and will be greater than the United States dollar.

The buying rate of dollar in the black market currently buys for N915 and sells at N918.

Due to the increase in the rate of the dollar, businesses and the cost of living of Nigerians coupled with the fuel subsidy removal have been badly affected.

Adeboye while speaking during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, with the September theme; ‘Uncommon Miracles’ predicted that Naira would appreciate.

According to the cleric, there was a period when Naira, competed favourably with United States dollars.

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo in a recent interview revealed no minister during his administration had the authority to approve more than N25 million without his consent.

Naija News learnt that Obasanjo stated this in an interview with TheCable.

Obasanjo in his statement wondered where the former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye, got the authority to award a $6 billion contract to Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd in respect of the Mambilla Hydropower Project in 2003.

Sunrise Power is currently in arbitration with Nigeria at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Paris, France, over an alleged breach of contract by the federal government.

In the first arbitration, Sunrise demanded a compensation of $2.3 billion, claiming it had spent millions of dollars on financial and legal consultants before the contract was jettisoned.

In the second one, the company asked for a $400 million settlement being the terms of the agreement it entered with the federal government in 2020 to end the arbitration.

Obasanjo while speaking on this said, “When I was president, no minister had the power to approve more than N25 million without express presidential consent.

“It was impossible for Agunloye to commit my government to a $6 billion project without my permission and I did not give him any permission.

