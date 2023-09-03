Minister Reveals What President Tinubu Plans To Do With N-Power

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu on Sunday revealed that President Bola Tinubu plans to revamp and expand the N-power scheme.

Edu in a statement released by her special adviser on media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair said the revamping of the N-Power scheme would be done in line with the ‘renewed hope’ concept of the current administration.

Specifically on the N-Power scheme, the Minister assured that there would be prompt payment of stipends to beneficiaries.

She added that apart from N-Power, all existing empowerment schemes within the National Investment Programme will be rejigged and expanded for more effectiveness as her Ministry targets lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

“We will change the modalities so that people will get their delayed stipends, include more people, and relaunch it with a renewed hope concept,” the statement reads.

She said the ministry plans to establish humanitarian hubs across the 774 local government areas in the country which would serve as a long-term goal towards eradicating poverty in Nigeria.

She explained that the hubs would accommodate homegrown commodities, which would be sold to Nigerians at cheaper rates.

Edu promised the digital tracking of palliatives in addition to sending its staff to all the Local Government Areas to get feedback so as to have adequate information to determine the time, location, household, and individuals that palliatives are delivered to.

”This is to ensure transparent and effective disbursement of palliatives; we also plan to bring on board independent monitors to ensure the relief materials reached those in need.

“Under my watch, the ministry will address poverty through Job creation, cash transfer to poor Nigerians.

“We will ensure engagement with the Nutrition Department, the establishment of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise and provision of stimulus to their business,” she assured.

According to her, President Tinubu has great economic plans for Nigerians both in the short and long run.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that all existing empowerment schemes within the National Investment Programme will be rejigged to cover more people effectively,” she said.