Naira Will Bounce Back, Stronger Than Dollar – Adeboye

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday predicted that Naira will bounce back and will be greater than the United States dollar.

The buying rate of dollar in the black market currently buys for N915 and sells at N918.

Due to the increase in the rate of the dollar, businesses and the cost of living of Nigerians coupled with the fuel subsidy removal have been badly affected.

Adeboye while speaking during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, with the September theme; ‘Uncommon Miracles’ predicted that Naira would appreciate.

According to the cleric, there was a period when Naira, competed favourably with United States dollars.

He said, “The days when the Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return when that happens you will know.”

Adeboye noted that miracles connoted something unique, stressing that a lot of times they may not be comprehensible by many.

He explained how God granted him usual testimonies, some of which many people couldn’t believe.

“Miracle is totally unusual. God can give you a miracle that will be difficult to share,” Adeboye added.