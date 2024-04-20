Video: Fear Of Naira Spraying Grips Party-Goers In Lagos, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Shares Experience

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has recounted how many party-goers in Lagos State were scared of spraying Naira at a party.

Naija News reports that the apprehension surrounding the spraying of Naira comes in the wake of recent legal actions against individuals accused of abusing the national currency.

Recall that the Federal High Court in Lagos convicted controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, for abusing the Naira.

Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Similarly, Nigerian businessman cum socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, was also arraigned earlier this week on three counts bordering on abuse of Naira by allegedly spraying and tampering with the nation’s currency at a social event.

The celebrity barman pleaded not guilty to tampering and abusing the Naira during his trial and was granted N10m bail with two sureties in like sum.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, Abike recounted her experience at a birthday party in Lagos, stating that everyone, including her, was scared of spraying money.