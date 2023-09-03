Alleged Diversion: Falana Charges DSS To Release Suspended Ogun LG Boss, Adedayo

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) on Sunday asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the detained suspended Chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government in Ogun State, Wale Adedayo.

Naija News recall that Adedayo accused the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun of diverting the statutory allocations of the 20 local governments in the state.

He was subsequently suspended for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement by seven out of the 11 councillors that made up the local government legislative council.

Falana in a statement released on Sunday said Adedayo was invited to the Ogun State Command of the secret police on Friday.

He stated, “However, when he (Adedayo) turned up for the invitation on 1st September 2023, he was asked to respond to the petition submitted to the Command by the State Government.

“In the said petition, it was alleged that Mr Adedayo had instigated widespread acts of public disturbance and chaos in Ijebu East Local Government. Even though the embattled Council boss denied the allegation of instigating acts of public disturbance, the State Security Service has decided to detain him due to his refusal to withdraw the allegation levelled against Governor Abiodun.”

Falana said though the Ogun State Government has denied the allegation of funds diversion, the governor should sue Adedayo for libel in the Ogun State High Court.

He said, “Having regard to the facts and circumstances of this particular case, I am compelled to request the Ogun State Command of the SSS to release Mr. Adedayo from custody forthwith.”