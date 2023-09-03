‘You Have 30-Day Ultimatum Or Face Full Wrath Of The Law’ – Alake Warns Illegal Miners

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has issued a 30-day ultimatum to all miners engaged in the illegal extraction of mineral resources in the country to join notable mining cooperatives or face the full wrath of the law.

Illegal mining of mineral resources has remained a worrisome trend for the Federal Government.

Speaking at a world press conference held in Abuja on Sunday, Alake unveiled a plan to set up a surveillance task force that would include police officers and other relevant agencies to secure the mines in the country.

While announcing the 30-day ultimatum to miners and plan to introduce security operatives as parts of his seven transformation agenda, the minister expressed surprise that a country with precious minerals like gold, bitumen, lithium and uranium in massive proportions could fail to use the resources to liberate its citizens.

Alake added that the directive to illegal miners will be interpreted into Nigerian languages and broadcast on the radio to ensure no one is ignorant.

He said, “I am giving illegal miners in this country just 30 days grace to join cooperatives or find another vocation. Also, the proposed task force will be domiciled in the ministry and will comprise operatives of all the relevant security agencies.

“For the last time, let me declare again that the ministry is giving such persons 30 days grace to join a miners’ cooperative or find another vocation to do.

“On the expiration of the period, the full weight of the law will fall on anyone seen on a mining site without a determinable status. This message will be interpreted into Nigerian languages and broadcast on the radio to ensure no one is ignorant of this directive.

“From October, a rejuvenated security regime will become active in the solid minerals sector. This will include the Mine Police, sourced from the Nigeria Police and specially trained to detect illegal mining and apprehend offenders. The new Mines Surveillance Security Task Force will coordinate the Mines Police and proactively address high-risk incidences of breach of Mining Laws. The Federal and State governments will also be encouraged to allocate the prosecution of cases against illegal miners to competent courts.”