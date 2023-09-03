Man Who Alleged Fashola Has Drafted Verdict For Presidential Election Tribunal Judges Is In Our Custody – Police Give Update

The Nigeria Police has revealed that a man, Chike Ibezim who accused the former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola of drafting the presidential election tribunal verdict that would allegedly be handed to judges in favour of President Bola Tinubu is in their custody.

The Police in a statement on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi added that contrary to speculations that Ibezim is being held illegally, he is in lawful custody.

Naija News understands Ibezim was arrested on August 10 in Abuja after Fashola petitioned the Inspector General of Police against him over an allegation that the former Minister had drafted the verdict that would be handed over and read by the presidential election petition tribunal.

The report was published by Reportera, a platform established by Nnamdi Ibezim, the older brother of Chike.

Fashola denied the allegation and went further to petition the IGP over what he termed a defamatory report.

After Chike was picked up and detained, his brother accused the police of arrest by proxy.

However, reacting to the continued detention of Chike, the Force PRO said Chike has a case to answer.

Adejobi said the charges against him are in connection with a prima facie case of malicious publication, cyberbullying, and other related offences that are still under investigation by the Police.

He added that Chike’s detention is in line with a court order while investigations are ongoing.

Taking to his Twitter account, Adejobi wrote: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to address recent concerns and malicious reports surrounding the detention of Mr. Chike Ibezim. Contrary to speculations, we affirm that Mr. Chike is in lawful custody based on a court order, and his detention is in connection with a prima facie case of malicious publication, cyberbullying, and other related offences that are still under investigation by the Police.

“The arrest and detention of individuals are carried out in strict adherence to legal procedures and respect for individual rights. In this case, a court order was obtained following a thorough investigation, which established an indictment on Mr Chike, who has given useful information and is assisting the Police in the course of their investigation.”