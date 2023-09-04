List Of All The Petitions Against Tinubu To Be Decided On Wednesday By Presidential Election Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Monday confirmed that Wednesday, September 6 has been chosen as the date to deliver the final ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari confirmed this in a statement released to that effect.

Naija News understands from the statement that three different petitions would be decided on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the tribunal would deliver judgement on the following petitions.

1. CA/PEPC/03/23 between Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party vs. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and three others.

2. CA/PEPC/04/2023 between the Allied Peoples Movement vs. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and four others.

3. CA/PEPC/05/23 between Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vs. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two others.

The statement noted that all the judgments would be televised live however access to the court premises would be strictly on accreditation as only accredited individuals, lawyers and representatives of political parties would be allowed into the courtroom.

In order to have a hitch-free exercise, the Registrar appealed for maximum cooperation from members of the public.

It would be recalled that the five-man presidential election tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani had earlier adopted the final written addresses of the parties involved in the suit ahead of the judgment delivery which has now been fixed for Wednesday.