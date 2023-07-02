Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 2nd July, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 2nd July 2023.

The Campaign Manager of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign in the February 25, 2023 election, Oseloka H. Obaze has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against tempering with IRev as it concerns the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News reports that this was made known in a press statement on Saturday signed by the campaign spokesperson, Diran Onifade.

According to Obaze, intelligence reaching the Campaign office shows that INEC is allegedly trying to yield to pressure to tinker with the results of some states including the FCT to enable the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to be in good standing.

He stated that their source revealed that “INEC is tempering with the machines used in the election to adjust FCT results to give the APC candidate, the much-needed 25%, which he did not get as per the initial INEC declaration and for which he is being challenged at the Presidential election tribunal.

“It’s not clear how the Electoral Commission can brazenly carry out such bizarre action but given the abracadabra they did to announce the APC Candidate winner by 4 a.m., there is nothing to be taken for granted.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has authorized the appointment and redeployment of a number of Major Generals and Brigadier Generals.

This shuffle also affects other senior officers across different formations and units in the country.

In a statement released on Friday evening, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, explained the reshuffling.

The goal, he said, is to invigorate the service by enhancing administrative and operational efficiency.

Although Nwachukwu mentioned the reshuffling was routine, he also noted that the recent retirement of some senior officers after the appointment of the new Army Chief instigated this major shake-up.

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Guinea Bissau President and Chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Umaro Sissoci Embalo in his Lagos.

The meeting between the two leaders was confirmed by the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) in a video posted on Twitter.

Tinubu has been spending the Sallah holiday in Lagos since his return from London on Tuesday.

Embalo’s visit to Tinubu is the first by an African President since the Nigerian leader’s inauguration on May 29.

Though details of the visit have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with Nigeria’s position as one of the most influential nations in the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union.

Ahead of the unveiling of his ministerial nominees, reports have revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have settled for technocrats, politicians, and top career public servants.

The President, according to close allies, might have concluded plans to form a government of national unity, with emphasis on competence, where he would bring technocrats and politicians across the various political parties into his government and career public servants as members of his cabinet.

A close ally of the president, who spoke to Saturday Sun, said one of the names currently being considered for the ministerial slot for Lagos State is that of one of the immediate past governors of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, who reconciled with Tinubu recently. The source stated that Tinubu is impressed that Ambode refused to dump APC even when the temptation was high.

Another name being mentioned, according to the ally, who is a former governor, is the immediate-past Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Days after his swearing in as Nigeria’s 16th leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lived up to his promise to carry out monetary policy reforms and ensure a single exchange rate in Nigeria.

In line with the policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adopted a clean float foreign exchange management, a possibility it foreclosed for years.

Speaking via a press statement signed by its director in charge of financial markets, Angela Sere-Ejembi, the apex bank announced immediate changes to operations in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) market.

“All segments are now collapsed into the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. Applications for medicals, school fees, BTA/PTA, and SMEs would continue to be processed through deposit money banks,” Dr Sere-Ejembi said in a message to authorised dealers of forex.

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole declared that if he had lost the recent National Assembly election, his opponents would have forced him out of Edo North.

During a post-inauguration ceooi1lebration in his honour, Senator Oshiomhole expressed his gratitude to his constituents in his hometown of Iyamho.

He claimed his win is due to the people wanting him to bring the same progress to Edo North that he achieved as a governor.

“I am committed to ensuring our district and state reap the benefits of democracy under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Bola Tinubu,” Oshiomhole said.

The microblogging platform, Twitter has introduced a temporary “reading limit” for users on the number of tweets they can see in a day.

The site owner, Elon Musk announced the move on Saturday afternoon to combat what he called “extreme levels” of data scraping on the platform.

It came after several hours of many users reporting that they could not refresh posts or see their timelines.

Announcing the new limit, Musk said that verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts are limited to reading 600 posts a day.

He added: “Temporary limits mean the issue should be resolved very very very soon. Meanwhile, all you great people can walk 10k steps per day to remain healthy and smart.”

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayo Onanuga, has called the security agencies to call veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy to order.

Naija News reports that this comes after the Labour Party (LP) supporter called for insurrection and violence in Nigeria.

In a post via his Instagram page on Saturday, the political activist cum actor called on ‘exceptional’ Nigerian youths to revolt against Nigeria.

Reacting to this, Bayo Onanuga in a post via his Twitter page averred that it is irresponsible for Charly Boy to advise youths to engage in violence.

He added that security agencies should call the singer to order with immediate effect.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has called on Nigerian youths to revolt against the Nigerian government.

Speaking via Instagram on Saturday, the media personality called on exceptional youths to stand up and challenge the status quo.

The Labour Party supporter stated this while citing the unrest and riot in France, following the killing of a 17-year-old boy by a policeman.

He stated that 9% of the population in France brought down entire cities.

The 73-year-old Nigerian entertainer urged Nigerian youths to follow in the footsteps of France and challenge the system they do not agree with.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to forward names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation less than one month before the expiration of the constitutionally-mandated 60 days within which the Federal Executive Council (FEC) must be constituted.

Since his swearing-in on May 29th, Tinubu has taken some tough decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidy, suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, sacking and appointment of new security chiefs, among others.

However, the new amendment to the 1999 Constitution, mandates the president and governors to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or state House of Assembly.

Currently on a three-week break, the Senate is expected to reconvene next Tuesday, ahead of the possible screening of ministerial nominees.

