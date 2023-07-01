Tinubu’s Cabinet: Lobbyists Intensify Efforts As Senate Set To Receive Nominees’ Names Mid-July

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to forward names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation less than one month before the expiration of the constitutionally-mandated 60 days within which the Federal Executive Council (FEC) must be constituted.

Since his swearing-in on May 29th, Tinubu has taken some tough decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidy, suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, sacking and appointment of new security chiefs, among others.

However, the new amendment to the 1999 Constitution, mandates the president and governors to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or state House of Assembly.

Currently on a three-week break, the Senate is expected to reconvene next Tuesday, ahead of the possible screening of ministerial nominees.

Speaking to Saturday Sun, an ally of President Tinubu disclosed that the delay in announcing the names is as a result of the realities the President met on the ground when he took office in May.

He stated that the former Lagos State Governor would submit the names of the ministerial nominees to the Senate before the middle of this month.

According to the source, Tinubu would find a way to balance the political equation in many states where there are conflicting interests in order not to face a rebellion from his allies.

He said Ogun, Kano, Delta, Kaduna, and Lagos, are among the key states where the President is facing serious headaches over conflicting interests.

Another ally of the President revealed that lobbyists angling for ministerial positions have been harassing close friends and allies of the President.

He accused some of the lobbyists of offering money to secure appointments as ministers, or heads of departments and agencies, including Federal Boards.

The source, a former governor, said some of the lobbyists have also reached out to traditional and religious leaders from the South West, who are believed to command the respect of President Tinubu.