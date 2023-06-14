Breaking: Tinubu Suspends EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Naija News reports that the suspension comes following an investigation into his conduct while in office.

The President directed Bawa to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Details later…