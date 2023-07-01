I Would Have Been Forced Out Of Edo If I Lost Election – Oshiomhole

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole declared that if he had lost the recent National Assembly election, his opponents would have forced him out of Edo North.

During a post-inauguration ceooi1lebration in his honour, Senator Oshiomhole expressed his gratitude to his constituents in his hometown of Iyamho.

He claimed his win is due to the people wanting him to bring the same progress to Edo North that he achieved as a governor.

“I am committed to ensuring our district and state reap the benefits of democracy under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Bola Tinubu,” Oshiomhole said.

The senator mused on a potential loss, saying, “I don’t know what would have happened if you had voted against me. The opponent’s celebrations would have been so intense that they might have harassed me out of the district. I am grateful to the people of Afemai for their support.”

Despite leaving office seven years ago, Oshiomhole praised his constituents for their continued support.

He stated, “There were sitting governors who contested for the senate across the country and many of them lost. But my people still honoured me with victory. How can I thank you enough?”

Senator Oshiomhole thanked the people for voting overwhelmingly for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu will “change the face of Nigeria” and bring significant improvements to Edo State.

“Today, I can say I will proudly carry the results of Afemai people and I will say, ‘Mr. President, this is my certificate, my people voted for you,” said the Senator.

He also lauded Dennis Idahosa and Billy Osawaru for their successful efforts to secure votes for Tinubu in their respective constituencies.

As a final note, Oshiomhole assured, “Take this message home that I will represent Edo North but I have an obligation to Edo State and Tinubu is interested in Edo State.”